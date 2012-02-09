Feb 9 Occidental Petroleum Corp,
the fourth-largest U.S. oil company, announced on Thursday an
increase in its dividend, which will grow by 17 percent to an
annual rate of $2.16 per share.
Occidental shares added more than 10 cents to their gain in
response, up 0.9 percent at $104.71 in early afternoon trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Chief Executive Stephen Chazen said the dividend increase
brought its compounded growth to 15.8 percent per year over the
past decade.
"We have now increased our dividend every year for 10
consecutive years, and a total of 11 times during that period,"
he said in a statement.
Chazen said last month he expected to announce a dividend
increase. The first quarterly payment of 54 cents per share will
be paid on April 15.