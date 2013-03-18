BRIEF-Aegean marine formed interim leadership team
* Formed an interim leadership team comprising members of company's senior management
March 18 Occidental Petroleum Corp : * Sees Q1 oil and gas production outside U.S. 18,000 boe/day below Q4 level -
slide * Sees Q1 sales volumes outside U.S. 40,000 boe/day below Q4, for after-tax
reduction in earnings of $200 million - slide * Oxy says cost cutting measures in Q4, 2013 should result in $450 million in
annualized operating cost savings in 2013 versus 2012 - slide
* Formed an interim leadership team comprising members of company's senior management
* Unifirst Corp - following death of Ronald Croatti, co's chairman, president and CEO, board appointed an executive management committee