March 18 Occidental Petroleum Corp : * Sees Q1 oil and gas production outside U.S. 18,000 boe/day below Q4 level -

slide * Sees Q1 sales volumes outside U.S. 40,000 boe/day below Q4, for after-tax

reduction in earnings of $200 million - slide * Oxy says cost cutting measures in Q4, 2013 should result in $450 million in

annualized operating cost savings in 2013 versus 2012 - slide