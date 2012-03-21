By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, March 21 More than 100 protesters from
the reawakened Occupy Wall Street movement were ejected from a
New York City park in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday after a
standoff with police resulted in six arrests.
Police closed Union Square Park just north of Greenwich
Village shortly after midnight (0400 GMT), ordering the crowd
out, said a spokesman for the New York City Police Department.
"They were warned to leave the park due to it being closed,"
said a police spokesman. He added that no police or protesters
were injured.
Witnesses said there were more than 100 protesters, but
police declined to give a crowd estimate.
One man who refused to leave the park was arrested for
disorderly conduct and violating a local law on park closure,
according to police.
The crowd continued to mill around the area, and before dawn
five other men were arrested for blocking pedestrian traffic,
police said. Charges against them range from obstruction of
justice to resisting arrest.
After months of dormancy, the Occupy movement gathered last
weekend to mark the six months since its founding in lower
Manhattan's Zuccotti Park to decry U.S. financial policies they
blame for the yawning income gap between rich and poor. The
event resulted in 76 arrests, police said.
Union Square Park was expected to be filled with crowds on
Wednesday evening to demand the arrest of a neighborhood watch
volunteer, identified as white by police, in the fatal shooting
of an unarmed black Florida teenager.
The victim, Trayvon Martin, reportedly had put up his hooded
sweatshirt when the volunteer spotted him.
"Organizers of the New York City protest are asking people
from across the city to throw on their hoodie and join others in
Union Square ... as they demand justice for the murder of
Trayvon Martin," organizers said in a statement.
