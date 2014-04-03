British Q1 motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct y/y-trade body
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
April 3 Oceana Group Ltd
* Oceana group, will pay out R289-million to employee beneficiaries of Oceana Empowerment Trust
* At end of lock-in period in 2021, beneficiaries who hold participatory rights in trust will be able to convert these rights into shares
* Pay-out will see workers receiving on average, R100 000 after tax each
* In addition to early pay-out, beneficiaries will receive a distribution equal to 50 pct of dividend received by trust from Oceana group, from July 2014 until end of new lock-in period in 2021 Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs