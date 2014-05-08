May 8 Oceana Group Ltd :
* Revenue for the six months ended 31 March 2014 of 2.36 bln
rand
* Gross profit for six months ended March 31 of 905 mln rand
* Profit before taxation for the six months ended 31 March
2014 of 390 mln rand
* Basic HEPS 252.6 cents
* For the six months ended 31 March 2014 , gross interim
dividends per share of 106.0 cents
* For six months ended March 31, basic EPS and basic
headline EPS increased by 5.6 pct over same period
* In light of improved industrial fish landings to date
group is positioned to take advantage of opportunities for
export revenue growth in second half of this financial year
* Mindful that pressure faced by domestic consumers will
continue to impact canned fish volume growth for remainder of
year
