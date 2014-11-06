Nov 6 Oceana Group Ltd
* FY headline EPS increase by 16 pct
* Dividends per share increase by 17 pct
* Group revenue has improved by 7 pct to r5,039 billion in
2014
* Growth has been achieved from improvements in three of our
four divisions, led primarily by an increase of 17 pct in canned
fish and fishmeal division
* Operating profit increased by 18 pct compared to previous
year
* Anticipate that a group wide implementation of shared
service finance, procure to pay and human resource functions
will deliver operational efficiencies from 2015 onwards
* Expect to commission a fishmeal plant in angola during
2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: