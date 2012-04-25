April 25 Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International Inc's profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong demand mainly for its remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and the company raised its quarterly dividend.

"We expect continued international demand growth and a moderate rebound in overall activity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GOM)," Chief Executive Kevin McEvoy said in a statement.

Oceaneering expects its second-quarter profit to be between 64 to 68 cents a share. Analysts, on average, were expecting 67 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

January-March net income rose to $51.5 million, or 47 cents a share, from $42.1 million, or 39 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $546 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the Houston-based company to earn 46 cents a share on $578.3 million in revenue.

Separately, the company raised its quarterly dividend by 20 percent to 18 cents per share.

Oceaneering was the operator of the ROVs that provided live feeds of the BP well spewing millions of gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

For 2012, the company backed its earlier profit forecast of $2.45-$2.65 per share. Analysts were expecting it to post a profit of $2.62 per share.

Oceaneering shares closed at $51.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.