Feb 15 Oceaneering International Inc's
quarterly profit topped estimates and the oilfield
services provider said it expects higher international demand
and increased spending in the deepwater segment in 2012.
The company said it expects to earn between 44 and 46 cents
a share in the first quarter. However, analysts, on an average,
were expecting earnings of 52 cents a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also said it expects a moderate rebound in
activity levels in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast a full-year
profit between $2.45 and $2.65 per share, compared with
analysts' expectations of earnings of $2.62 per share in the
year.
For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $58.3 million, or
54 cents a share, from $47.8 million, or 44 cents a share a year
ago.
Oceaneering, which caters primarily to deepwater exploration
companies, posted a 15 percent rise in revenue at $574.2
million,
Analysts, on average, had expected the Houston-based company
to earn 52 cents a share, on a revenue of $571.5 million. The
company has beaten analysts' profit expectations in eight of the
last nine quarters.
Oceaneering shares, which have gained almost a third of
their value in the last four months, closed at $53.49 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.