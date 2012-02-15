Feb 15 Oceaneering International Inc's quarterly profit topped estimates and the oilfield services provider said it expects higher international demand and increased spending in the deepwater segment in 2012.

The company said it expects to earn between 44 and 46 cents a share in the first quarter. However, analysts, on an average, were expecting earnings of 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also said it expects a moderate rebound in activity levels in the Gulf of Mexico and forecast a full-year profit between $2.45 and $2.65 per share, compared with analysts' expectations of earnings of $2.62 per share in the year.

For the fourth quarter, net income rose to $58.3 million, or 54 cents a share, from $47.8 million, or 44 cents a share a year ago.

Oceaneering, which caters primarily to deepwater exploration companies, posted a 15 percent rise in revenue at $574.2 million,

Analysts, on average, had expected the Houston-based company to earn 52 cents a share, on a revenue of $571.5 million. The company has beaten analysts' profit expectations in eight of the last nine quarters.

Oceaneering shares, which have gained almost a third of their value in the last four months, closed at $53.49 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.