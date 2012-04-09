Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
April 9 Ocean Rig UDW Inc , the drilling unit of DryShips Inc, said a major oil company had awarded a contract for one of its rigs to drill in offshore West Africa.
Ocean Rig, in which DryShips owns a 73.9 percent stake, said the three-year contract has an estimated backlog of $652 million.
Nicosia, Cyprus-based Ocean Rig said it no longer has any rigs available in 2012, with this latest contract for its ultra deepwater drillship "Ocean Rig Olympia.
U.S.-listed shares of Ocean Rig, which went public in October last year, were slightly down at $16.94 in early trading on Monday on the Nasdaq.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS