Saras cleared oil debt with Iran in Q1
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
Nov 6 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says board agrees unit to acquire stakes in Hutchison Harbour Ring from Promising Land International and Uptalent Investments for HK$3.8 billion (490.15 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1siYZ1y
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
MILAN, April 20 Italian oil refiner Saras cleared in the first quarter of this year the debt it owed Iran for oil bought before sanctions were imposed, general manager Dario Scaffardi said.
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.