HONG KONG Feb 3 China's financial conglomerate Oceanwide Holdings Co ltd aims to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.92 billion) to boost capital in its brokerage unit Minsheng Securities and fund two property projects, it said on Tuesday.

Beijing-based Oceanwide, which is also involved in property investment and leasing, plans to raise the funds by issuing shares in private placement, it said in a statement in Chinese to the Shenzhen stock exchange.

Oceanwide plans to boost capital in unit Minsheng Securities by 5 billion yuan. It bought 73 percent stake in the brokerage in July and became its controlling shareholder.

Another 5 billion yuan of the proceeds will fund two residential projects in Shanghai and the central city of Wuhan.

The rest of the funds will be used to repay bank loans.

Oceanwide has a debt-to-asset ratio of 84.22 percent as of Sept. 30 2014, it said in the statement.

Trading in shares will resume on Wednesday after having been suspended since Jan. 22. ($1 = 6.2573 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen, editing by David Evans)