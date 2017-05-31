May 31 A Gabonese man who prosecutors say acted
as a "fixer" helping a joint venture involving the hedge fund
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC bribe government officials
in African countries was sentenced to two years in prison on
Wednesday.
Samuel Mebiame, 43, pleaded guilty in December of conspiring
to violate U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He admitted that
he took part in a scheme to bribe officials in exchange for
business opportunities, including a mining contract.
A criminal complaint said that Mebiame supplied cash and
cars to two officials in Niger; an S-Class Mercedes Benz sedan
and rented private Airbus jet to a Guinean official; and travel
and shopping expenses for an adviser to Chad's president.
Mebiame was paid at least $3.5 million through 2012 for his
work, the complaint said.
Mebiame, son of the late former Gabon Prime Minister Leon
Mebiame, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis
in Brooklyn, federal prosecutors said.
Prosecutors have said that Mebiame worked as a "fixer" for a
mining company owned by a joint venture between Och-Ziff and an
entity incorporated in the Turks and Caicos Islands. While court
papers do not identify the joint venture, its description
matches one Och-Ziff formed with Palladino Holdings Ltd, an
investment vehicle founded by South African businessman Walter
Hennig.
Och-Ziff and its chief executive, Daniel Och, agreed last
September to pay $412 million and $2.17 million, respectively,
to resolve U.S. investigations of the hedge fund's role in
bribing officials in several African countries.
That settlement led to a subsidiary of Och-Ziff pleading
guilty to participating in a scheme to bribe officials in the
Democratic Republic of Congo, in what prosecutors said was the
first U.S. foreign bribery case against a hedge fund.
In January, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filed a new lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court accusing two
former Och-Ziff executives of overseeing tens of millions of
dollars in bribe payments to African officials. The lawsuit has
yet to be resolved.
