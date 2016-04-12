April 12 The U.S Justice Department is in talks
with hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
over a possible criminal guilty plea in relation to a five-year
international bribery investigation, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Federal authorities are pushing the New York-based firm to
plead guilty in what would be a rare move for a big financial
institution if it were to materialize. The securities regulators
are seeking civil sanctions of as much as $400 million from
Och-Ziff, over alleged profits arising from bribery overseas,
WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/1S6rChD)
Och-Ziff's lawyers have argued that the potentially illegal
behavior wasn't widely known and that the company shouldn't be
held criminally liable, the newspaper reported.
Representatives of the Justice Department and SEC were not
immediately available for comment outside U.S. regular business
hours.
The investigations have looked into whether Och-Ziff, one of
the few publicly traded hedge fund firms, with $42 billion of
assets under management, knowingly bribed government officials
to obtain an investment from Libya's sovereign-wealth fund and
in natural-resources deals with other African countries, WSJ
reported.
The firm's lawyers have also attempted to convince
prosecutors for a deferred prosecution agreement, in which any
charges would be dismissed after a period if the company stays
out of trouble, the newspaper reported.
Prosecutors are deciding whether to seek a guilty plea from
Och-Ziff's corporate parent or an affiliate. A settlement could
be finalized in the next three months, the Journal reported.
The probe centers around Michael Cohen, Och-Ziff's former
London-based head of European investing, who was responsible for
investments in Libya and other African countries. Cohen resigned
in March 2013 after 15 years at the firm, WSJ reported.
Cohen and an analyst who worked for him, Vanja Baros, each
has received a "Wells notice" from the SEC, indicating that it
is planning a civil enforcement action against them, and
prosecutors also have investigated them criminally, WSJ
reported.
Cohen and Baros could not be reached for comment.
