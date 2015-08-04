(Updates with details on Asia fund, stock price, background)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 4 Investment manager Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group LLC reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, benefiting from strong
returns in its global portfolios, and the investment manager's
shares rose more than 3 percent.
New York-based Och-Ziff, one of a handful of publicly traded
hedge fund companies, said its assets shrunk to $46.5 billion on
Aug. 1 from $48 billion at the end of the second quarter.
Investors, however, appeared less concerned by outflows than
delighted by the prospect of new portfolios, including an energy
fund and returns in its established funds.
"While we have experienced net outflows year-to-date, we do
not believe that current flow trends are reflective of the
future growth potential of our business," Chief Executive
Officer Dan Och said on a conference call.
Och said investors had shown interest in the company's real
estate credit and energy portfolios.
Second-quarter distributable earnings, which exclude costs
from its 2007 initial public offering, rose 5 percent to $95.2
million from $90.4 million a year earlier.
Och-Ziff earned 18 cents per share, above the analysts'
average estimate of 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
At midday, the company's stock was up 3.3 percent at $12.02,
while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was flat.
Och-Ziff, which invests $46.5 billion around the world and
is a favorite with state pension funds like New Jersey's and
Massachusetts', delivered performance numbers that topped
rivals' returns.
The flagship OZ Master Fund has gained 4.8 percent since
January. The average hedge fund gained 1.24 percent this year,
HFR data shows.
The $1.2 billion OZ Asia Master Fund lost 3 percent last
month, hurt by China's plummeting stock market, but executives
said the company managed risk well and expected to see more
gains there. The fund is still up 8.60 percent for the year.
Management fees rose 5 percent to $167 million, but expenses
climbed 11 percent to $171.2 million.
Stockholders will receive a 14-cent-per-share dividend, less
than 22 cents for the first quarter.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)