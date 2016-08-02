(Adds details on earnings)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Aug 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss after the
largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund company set aside $214.3
million to eventually settle bribery charges with the U.S.
government.
Chief Financial Officer Joel Frank said the company hoped to
end the matter in the near future. Shares of Och-Ziff were up 6
percent at $3.55 in premarket trading.
This marks the second straight quarter that Och-Ziff
reserved money to settle charges that it paid African officials
in return for investments in its alternative asset funds,
raising the total to $414.3 million. The accruals suggest the
settlement may be around $400 million.
Och-Ziff's partners are planning to put in up to $500
million to pay for the eventual settlement, signaling their
faith in the company's future. The company also said William
Barr, a former U.S. attorney general, would join its board on
Aug. 9.
Investors, however, are taking a more cautious approach to
Och-Ziff both because of the lingering government probe and
hedge funds' generally lackluster performance in the last 18
months.
Assets under management stood at $42 billion at the end of
the quarter, down 12 percent from a year earlier. By Monday,
assets had declined to $39 billion, with the company reporting
another $3 billion in outflows.
Och-Ziff again paid no dividend for the quarter.
The distributable loss of $184.3 million, or 35 cents per
share, compares with year-earlier earnings of $95.2 million, or
18 cents a share.
Without the reserve accrual, distributable earnings would
have been 6 cents a share, just missing the analysts' average
estimate of 7 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the first half of the year, the company's flagship OZ
Master Fund, which invests money for many pension funds and
foreign governments, lost 2.1 percent. The average hedge fund
made a little money.
Last week, Och-Ziff replaced Joseph Samuels, its head U.S.
stocks trader, with Rob Johnson and Elan Luger.
Och-Ziff's credit-oriented strategies were more popular,
with investors adding $1.4 billion in new money during the
quarter to boost assets to $12.4 billion.
The U.S. Justice Department has been investigating whether
Och-Ziff bribed Libyan government officials to win an investment
mandate from the country's sovereign wealth fund.
The department is also investigating whether loans Och-Ziff
made funded illegal payments to the government in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, where the company invested in natural
resources.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)