BOSTON Nov 2 Hedge fund company Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, on Wednesday reported a lower quarterly profit as it earned less in management fees but beat Wall Street's earnings estimates.

Third quarter distributable earnings, excluding adjustments related to taxes and a bribery settlement with the U.S. government, totaled $51.9 million, or 10 cents a share, the company said. This compares with $66.1 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier.

Wall Street analysts had expected New York-based Och-Ziff to earn 6 cents a share.

In September, the company agreed to pay $400 million to settle charges with the U.S. Justice Department that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to officials in several African countries.

Revenue for the quarter stood at $148.1 million, down from $325.9 million a year ago.

Management fees at Och-Ziff dropped as assets under management shrunk to $39.3 billion on Sept. 30, dropping 12 percent from a year earlier.

It also earned less incentive income - the portion of gains the hedge funds keep if they invest the money well.

On Nov. 1, assets stood at $37 billion.

The company said it will not pay a dividend for the quarter.

The last time it paid a dividend was in the second quarter of 2015.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by W Simon)