(Adds information from conference call, context, byline)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 2 Hedge fund company Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group, on Wednesday posted a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its stock
higher, but it warned that a bribery scandal will keep driving
investors to withdraw money from its assets under management.
Third-quarter distributable earnings, excluding adjustments
related to taxes and a bribery settlement with the U.S.
government, totaled $51.9 million, or 10 cents a share, the
company said. This compares with $66.1 million, or 13 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Wall Street analysts had expected New York-based Och-Ziff to
earn 6 cents a share. The company's stock rallied 3.2 percent to
$3.22, paring its gains from a session high of $3.30.
The company said it will not issue a dividend for the
quarter in order to have some breathing room after it agreed in
September to pay $412 million to resolve federal probes into its
role in bribing officials in several African countries.
Chief Executive Daniel Och said he expects fourth-quarter
redemptions to be somewhat elevated due to the scandal,
extending a recent trend. He declined to be more specific.
Investors pulled out roughly $3.4 billion during the third
quarter after having asked to get $1.5 billion back in the
second quarter, the company said.
On Nov. 1, the company said it had $37 billion in assets,
down from $39.3 billion on Sept. 30 and $44.5 billion at the end
of September 2015.
Last week the state of Rhode Island's pension fund asked for
its money back..
Wall Street analysts expect revenue to keep falling, due to
investor redemptions and the company's decision last month to
cut the fee it charges investors for managing their money to
around 1 percent.
Traditionally hedge funds charge a 2 percent management fee
as well as 20 percent of the gains they earn on the investments.
Most of the outflows have come from Och-Ziff's flagship
Master Fund, the company said. At the same time it is raising
money to invest in the credit markets.
"We are in growth mode in credit," Och said on the
conference call with analysts.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by W Simon)