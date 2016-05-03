(Adds details on probe, CFO comments, stock price)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON May 3 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
LLC reported a first-quarter loss on Tuesday after
setting aside $200 million to settle charges that it paid bribes
to African officials in return for investments in its
alternative asset funds.
The largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund company's shares
fell 6 percent to $3.76 after news of the unexpected loss and
the likelihood that the settlement would exceed $200 million.
Och-Ziff also said clients had pulled out $1.1 billion from
the company's flagship multi-strategy funds during the quarter
as they reconsidered their commitment to hedge funds and
expressed concerns about the lingering bribery probe.
The company said it would not pay a dividend for the
quarter, compared with a year-earlier payout of 22 cents a
share.
Och-Ziff posted a distributable loss of $142.5 million, or
27 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier gain of $126.7
million, or 25 cents a share. Distributable results exclude
costs from the company's 2007 initial public offering.
Without the $200 million reserve accrual, the company said
it would have had distributable earnings of $57.5 million, or 11
cents a share.
Wall Street analysts had forecast 12 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The U.S. Justice Department is pushing for Och-Ziff to plead
guilty in a probe of whether it bribed Libyan government
officials to win an investment mandate from the country's
sovereign wealth fund.
The department is also investigating whether loans Och-Ziff
made funded illegal payments to the government in the Democratic
Republic of Congo, where the company invested in natural
resources.
Chief Financial Officer Joel Frank told analysts on a call
that he could not answer any questions about the probe because
the company was negotiating with the U.S. government. He said it
was "probable" that the final settlement will exceed the $200
million the company set aside.
Frank said the probe might not be resolved by the end of
June, the timeframe he had given previously.
The decline in earnings, excluding the reserve, largely
stemmed from lower incentive income and management fees as well
as higher operating expenses. Higher legal fees because of the
investigation fueled the $16.8 million increase in
non-compensation expenses, excluding the reserve, the company
said.
Assets under management stood at $43.2 billion at the end of
the first quarter, down 11 percent from a year earlier.
Some investors have asked for their money back because of
the investigation.
In April a source familiar with the matter said that a fine
of $100 million to $400 million was under discussion. Rattled by
the probe, investors had sent Och-Ziff shares down 36 percent
this year by Monday's close.
The first-quarter loss follows a drop in fourth-quarter
earnings for Och-Ziff.
