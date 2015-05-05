* 1st-qtr incentive income up 9.6 pct to $57.1 mln

* Adj distributable Class A earnings/shr unchanged at $0.25 (Adds details from conference call, analyst's comment)

By Amrutha Gayathri

May 5 Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC said it expects legal expenses to rise in the current quarter, after reporting a rise in revenue, driven by higher incentive income and management fees.

Och-Ziff, among only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund companies, is facing an investigation into whether it broke bribery laws by accepting an investment from a sovereign wealth fund.

The company on Tuesday forecast non-compensation expenses to increase in the second quarter to be nearly a third of management fees, due to higher legal expenses related to the investigation.

Legal expenses would affect Och-Ziff's second-quarter earnings and dividends, RBC Capital Markets analyst Bulent Ozcan said.

Increased expenses due to regulatory issues already pushed up non-compensation expenses by about 40 percent to $40.3 million - nearly a quarter of management fees - in the first quarter ended March 31.

Och-Ziff's management fees rose 4.5 percent to $165.9 million as assets under management increased about 13 percent to $48.3 billion.

Incentive income climbed up 9.6 percent to $57.1 million. Apart from management fee, hedge funds, unlike most mutual funds, are able to charge an incentive fee, which rise when funds perform well.

Revenue rose 16.6 percent to $332.9 million.

The company's multi-strategy funds reported an outflow of $1.4 billion.

Adjusted distributable earnings fell slightly to $126.7 million for the quarter ended March 31. Adjusted distributable earnings per Class A share was unchanged at 25 cents.

"(The) hedge fund business performance is good, and the outflows we have seen is due to pension funds reducing the exposure to hedge funds, including Och-Ziff," Ozcan said.

Och-Ziff declared a dividend of 22 cents per share, down from 47 cents in the previous quarter.

Pension funds, private bank clients and foreign governments have invested with Och-Ziff in recent years, choosing its relatively conservative investment style.

The bulk of its assets in the quarter were invested in its credit and real estate funds.

Och-Ziff's shares were marginally up at $13.38 on the New York Stock Exchange in morning trading. The stock had gained nearly 14 percent this year through Monday's close. (Editing by Joyjeet Das)