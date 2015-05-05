* 1st-qtr incentive income up 9.6 pct to $57.1 mln
* Adj distributable Class A earnings/shr unchanged at $0.25
By Amrutha Gayathri
May 5 Hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management
Group LLC said it expects legal expenses to rise in the
current quarter, after reporting a rise in revenue, driven by
higher incentive income and management fees.
Och-Ziff, among only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund
companies, is facing an investigation into whether it broke
bribery laws by accepting an investment from a sovereign wealth
fund.
The company on Tuesday forecast non-compensation expenses to
increase in the second quarter to be nearly a third of
management fees, due to higher legal expenses related to the
investigation.
Legal expenses would affect Och-Ziff's second-quarter
earnings and dividends, RBC Capital Markets analyst Bulent Ozcan
said.
Increased expenses due to regulatory issues already pushed
up non-compensation expenses by about 40 percent to $40.3
million - nearly a quarter of management fees - in the first
quarter ended March 31.
Och-Ziff's management fees rose 4.5 percent to $165.9
million as assets under management increased about 13 percent to
$48.3 billion.
Incentive income climbed up 9.6 percent to $57.1 million.
Apart from management fee, hedge funds, unlike most mutual
funds, are able to charge an incentive fee, which rise when
funds perform well.
Revenue rose 16.6 percent to $332.9 million.
The company's multi-strategy funds reported an outflow of
$1.4 billion.
Adjusted distributable earnings fell slightly to $126.7
million for the quarter ended March 31. Adjusted distributable
earnings per Class A share was unchanged at 25 cents.
"(The) hedge fund business performance is good, and the
outflows we have seen is due to pension funds reducing the
exposure to hedge funds, including Och-Ziff," Ozcan said.
Och-Ziff declared a dividend of 22 cents per share, down
from 47 cents in the previous quarter.
Pension funds, private bank clients and foreign governments
have invested with Och-Ziff in recent years, choosing its
relatively conservative investment style.
The bulk of its assets in the quarter were invested in its
credit and real estate funds.
Och-Ziff's shares were marginally up at $13.38 on the New
York Stock Exchange in morning trading. The stock had gained
nearly 14 percent this year through Monday's close.
