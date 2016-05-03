BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors
BOSTON May 3 Och-Ziff Capital Management said on Tuesday that it may cost more than $200 million to settle a bribery probe with the U.S. government and that negotiations to end the matter may drag into the second half of the year.
The company's chief financial officer Joel Frank said the final settlement could exceed the $200 million reserve the company took in the first quarter but did not say how high it might be. He also said that the company would like to resolve the matter by mid-year but said "it may take longer than we hope."

LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.