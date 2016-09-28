NEW YORK, Sept 28 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay $400 million and a subsidiary will plead guilty to resolve U.S. probes into its involvement in bribes paid to African officials, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

In a deal expected to be announced on Thursday, the largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund firm will enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice while a subsidiary will plead guilty, the sources said.

The payment will also resolve a related probe by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the sources said. A spokesman for Och-Ziff declined to comment.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)