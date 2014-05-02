BOSTON May 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
reported a lower quarterly profit after its funds earned
less, but there hedge fund firm still beat analysts'
expectations as billions of dollars in new money flowed into its
portfolios.
First-quarter distributable earnings, excluding costs
related to its November 2007 initial public offering, totaled
$127.8 million, down from $136.9 million a year ago. The company
earned 25 cents a share, less than last year's 29 cents a share,
but far more than the 16 cents Wall Street analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Och-Ziff also reported net income of $23.9 million, or 14
cents per share, compared to $30.0 million, 20 cents a share a
year ago.
