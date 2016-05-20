May 20 O'Charley's Inc said the payment card
network at its restaurants had been breached, possibly affecting
cards used between March 8 and April 18.
The company, which runs more than 200 restaurants in 17
states, said an unauthorized program was installed on
point-of-sale systems that looked for data from payment cards
used at its restaurants.
O'Charley's said the program identified data including
cardholder names and card numbers in some instances, but no
other information was involved.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had notified
law enforcement officials and payment card networks about the
breach.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)