BOSTON May 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group said on Wednesday that taxes cut into its quarterly profit, but earnings met Wall Street analysts' estimates as the company's investment funds delivered solid returns and costs were controlled.

New York-based Och-Ziff, one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund and private equity companies, reported distributable earnings of $57.3 million, or 13 cents per adjusted Class A share for the three months ending on March 31. A year ago the company earned $65.2 million, or 16 cents a share.

The decline was largely related to lower incentive income, which was due to a tax distribution taken in the first quarter of 2011 that did not recur in the first quarter of 2012, and because of higher adjusted income taxes, the company said.

Total revenue climbed to $140.9 million from $138.4 million and expenses were lower at $471.6 million, compared with $493.7 million a year ago.

Och-Ziff highlighted distributable earnings -- which excludes costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering -- as the best measure of its performance.

Known for its conservative management style, Och-Ziff has long been a favorite with sovereign wealth funds and large U.S. state pension funds including Massachusetts and California.

Every one of its four portfolios delivered positive returns during the first quarter when the average hedge fund climbed 4.94 percent, Och-Ziff said. Assets under management had climbed to $29.5 billion by April 1, and were $29.8 billion by May 1, helped by strong returns that added $1.6 billion in assets, the company said.

"We generated consistent, positive, absolute returns with low volatility, and the strength of our performance reflects our intense focus on generating returns for our fund investors," Daniel Och, the group's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.

The company will pay a 10 cent-per-share dividend for the first quarter, down from a year ago's 13 cent payout, but up from the 4 cent dividend payment made for the fourth quarter.

Och-Ziff reported a net loss of $122.7 million, or 87 cents a share, related largely to expenses from the IPO. A year ago the loss was at $95.5 million.