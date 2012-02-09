By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Feb 9 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group's quarterly profit fell as its performance income plunged last year when wild market swings left some of its portfolios in the red.

Calling 2011 "particularly volatile", chief executive Daniel Och said dramatic market movements made for the most difficult market conditions since the financial crisis in 2008.

But he also said things have improved in recent weeks and that the company's conservative and steady approach is paying off because returns at its four main portfolios were already stronger in January than in 2011.

Och, one of the $2 trillion hedge fund industry's most admired traders and executives, described a more positive outlook for the coming months, saying in a statement "we are optimistic about the investment landscape and our ability to generate consistent, positive absolute returns for our fund investors."

Last year, however, was a different story. The New York-based company, one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund firms, reported fourth-quarter distributable earnings, which exclude costs related to its November 2007 initial public offering, of $16.8 million or 4 cents a share.

That is far below the $303.1 million or 74 cents per Class A share, Och-Ziff earned a year ago. The result, however, still beat Wall Street analysts' estimates for 2 cents a share.

Och-Ziff's biggest portfolio, the OZ Master Fund, slipped 0.5 percent last year while the European fund fell 4.9 percent and the Asian fund dropped 3.8 percent. The average hedge fund lost 5 percent and some prominent traders lost significantly more. The Och-Ziff Global Special Investments Master Fund ended the year with a 3.2 percent gain.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 4 cents a share, down from 9 cents paid for the third quarter.

Incentive income plunged 90 percent to $43.1 million from $434.9 million. Hedge funds, unlike mutual funds, generally charge a performance fee on top of management fees. Och Ziff earned $122.6 million in management fees, more than the $115.8 million it took in a year ago thanks to growth in the company's assets.

At the end of December Och-Ziff, which invests money some of the world's biggest pension funds including California and Massachusetts, oversaw $28.8 billion in assets, up 3 percent from the prior year. Since then assets have climbed to stand at $29 billion on February 1.

Due to lower performance fees, the company also paid less in bonuses and shrunk other expenses. Total expenses stood at $577.3 million, down from $603.8 million a year earlier.

The company reported a net loss of $137 million, or $1.17 per share, related largely to expenses from the IPO. A year ago the loss stood at $22.8 million.