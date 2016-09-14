(Adds judge vacating class certification order)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 14 A federal judge on Wednesday
certified a class-action lawsuit against Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group LLC related to a bribery probe, only to
throw out the certification six hours later after being advised
that the company had not had a chance to object.
The reversal by U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan
came in a lawsuit in which Och-Ziff shareholders accused the
largest publicly traded U.S. hedge fund company of misleading
them about U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission probes into its investments in Africa.
Shareholders from February 2012 to August 2014 claimed that
Och-Ziff artificially inflated its share price by concealing its
Africa dealings and the probes, and that the stock fell as the
truth became known.
Oetken originally called the certification bid "unopposed"
because the defendants Och-Ziff, Chief Executive Daniel Och and
Chief Financial Officer Joel Frank had not responded.
But after being told by lawyers for the defendants that he
had given them until Oct. 11 to oppose class certification, and
that they planned to do so, Oetken voided his certification
order and affirmed that deadline.
"Because defendants' time to respond to the motion for class
certification had not yet elapsed, the court's order was
premature and is hereby vacated," Oetken wrote.
Despite the reversal, Oetken had signaled he might look
favorably on class certification, which could lead to higher
recoveries at lower cost than if plaintiffs sued individually.
In his original order, he said claims such as those made by
the plaintiffs "are generally suited to class action
litigation," and that the lawsuit "satisfies all the
requirements for class certification."
The Och-Ziff defendants have denied committing securities
fraud.
U.S. authorities have been investigating whether Och-Ziff
bribed Libyan officials to win business from that country's
sovereign wealth fund, and whether Och-Ziff loans funded illegal
payments to the government in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The New York-based company has earmarked $414 million for a
possible settlement with the U.S. government relating to the
investigation.
The case is Menaldi v Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-03251.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Will
Dunham, Phil Berlowitz and Bernard Orr)