BOSTON Feb 5 Hedge fund firm Och-Ziff Capital
Management may raise new capital to target the energy
sector, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Och said on an investor
conference call.
Och said "dislocation" in the energy markets could create
opportunities for the $47.5 billion hedge fund firm, which he
said might "potentially" raise capital to invest in this sector.
A number of other hedge fund firms are also considering
raising new energy-oriented funds to take advantage of the last
months' rapid decline in oil prices, which have unsettled the
sector.
Och gave no further details about what the firm might do in
this area but said it saw a great deal of opportunity in the
credit sector.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)