BOSTON Feb 5 Hedge fund firm Och-Ziff Capital Management may raise new capital to target the energy sector, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Och said on an investor conference call.

Och said "dislocation" in the energy markets could create opportunities for the $47.5 billion hedge fund firm, which he said might "potentially" raise capital to invest in this sector.

A number of other hedge fund firms are also considering raising new energy-oriented funds to take advantage of the last months' rapid decline in oil prices, which have unsettled the sector.

Och gave no further details about what the firm might do in this area but said it saw a great deal of opportunity in the credit sector. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)