BOSTON Aug 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
LLC posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on
Friday, beating analysts' expectations,, as the hedge fund firm
earned more in fees and paid less in taxes.
For the second quarter, the company reported distributable
earnings, excluding costs related to its November 2007 initial
public offering, of $77.5 million, or 16 cents a share, more
than Wall Street analysts' 13 cent a share forecast, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year earlier the company earned
$67.2 million, or 15 cents a share. It will also pay a 14 cent
dividend for the quarter, the same as a year ago.
Profits were fueled by a 24 percent jump in incentive income
to $22.9 million, more than Wall Street had expected, and by
lower income taxes. Assets under management climbed to a record
$36.6 billion at the end of the second quarter, growing 12
percent since the start of the year. On Aug. 1, assets stood at
$36.7 billion, the company said.