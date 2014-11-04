BOSTON Nov 4 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported lower quarterly profits on Tuesday but handily beat Wall Street's estimates as fresh demand for the company's hedge fund portfolios boosted yearly inflows to a new record.

The New York-based company said third-quarter distributable earnings stood at $116.7 million or 23 cents as assets under management grew by 24 percent to reach $46.8 billion, boosted in part by capital net inflows of $5.4 billion since January.

Revenue rose to $306.7 million from $279.8 million.

Distributable earnings exclude costs from Och-Ziff's November 2007 initial public offering.

Results beat the average analysts estimate of 19 cents, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S. A year ago the company, one of only a handful of publicly traded hedge fund firms, earned $130.3 million or 27 cents. In all of 2013, the company took in net flows of $3 billion.

Last year's earnings were boosted when Och-Ziff recorded $72.3 million in incentive income during the third quarter. For the third quarter of 2014, incentive income totaled $60.5 million. Hedge funds usually collect incentive income during the fourth quarter and the fact that Och-Ziff is now collecting more of it during other quarters underscores how the company is diversifying its business, analysts have said.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 20 cents, payable on Nov. 21 to holders of record Nov. 14. Wall Street analysts had expected a 17 cent dividend. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)