May 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC
said its quarterly profit more than doubled and easily
beat Wall Street's forecasts because it earned much higher fees
as more investors, and one existing client, put new money into
the hedge fund firm's portfolios.
First-quarter distributable earnings, excluding costs
related to its November 2007 initial public offering, reached
$136.9 million, or 29 cents a share. Wall Street analysts had
expected 16 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A year ago the company reported $57.3 million, or 13 cents a
share, in distributable earnings.
Assets under management stood at $35 billion at the end of
the first quarter, 16 percent more than a year before, Och-Ziff
said on Thursday, and they have climbed further in the last
weeks to reach $35.6 billion at the end of April.