BOSTON, Feb 6 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group
LLC on Thursday reported a sharply higher quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street analysts' forecasts after stronger
returns at its hedge fund portfolios boosted the company's
incentive fee income.
Fourth-quarter distributable earnings, excluding costs
related to its November 2007 initial public offering, totaled
$559.0 million, or $1.15 per Adjusted Class A share. That beat
estimates of 83 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
A year ago Och-Ziff, one of only a handful of publicly
traded hedge fund companies, reported distributable earnings of
$351.3 million, or 77 cents.
Double digit returns at all of its funds last year helped
draw in fresh customer money and boosted incentive income to
$1.1 billion, up 80 percent from $600.4 million a year ago.
Hedge funds unlike most mutual funds are able to charge an
incentive fee on top of a management fee.
"We grew to a record level of assets under management,
earned record revenues and distributable earnings, and paid a
record full-year dividend. We are extremely pleased with these
results," Daniel Och, the company's chairman and chief executive
said in a statement.
At the end of Dec 2013, assets under management stood at
$40.2 billion, 23 percent higher than at the end of December
2012. By the end of January assets had climbed to $41.3 billion
as investors including pension funds added $1.1 billion in new
money.
Strong earnings helped boost the company's dividend to $1.12
which will be paid on February 25 to holders of record on
February 18.
The company's history of strong returns have also made it
popular with investors. Its share price climbed 43 percent in
the last 12 months. It closed at $14.48 on Wednesday.