By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Feb 11 Hedge fund company Och-Ziff
Capital Management Group reported its first ever
quarterly loss on Thursday after earning half as much in fees
during the tail end of 2015.
The company's stock price fell 15 percent to $4.02, nursing
far steeper losses than rivals whose stocks also slid along with
the broader market.
The New York-based company lost $36.1 million, or 7 cents a
share, in distributable earnings in the fourth-quarter, compared
with a $255.4 million, or 50 cents a share, profit in the
year-earlier period. Analysts had called for a 0 cents per share
in distributable earnings, according to ThomsonReuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell by 50 percent to $342.8 million as
incentive income, the amount the hedge funds earn for their
returns, tumbled 84 percent to $69.2 million and management fees
dropped 11 percent to $148.6 million.
As one of the few publicly traded hedge fund firms, Och-Ziff
and analysts focus mainly on distributable earnings which
exclude costs from the company's 2007 initial public offering.
Och-Ziff said that it is not paying a dividend this quarter.
"As you all know, 2015 was a difficult year for equity and
credit markets globally and 2016 has gotten off to an extremely
challenging start," chief executive Dan Och said on a conference
call with analysts.
Assets under management, while still very large compared
with most hedge fund firms, shrunk to $45.5 billion at the end
of the fourth quarter, down 4 percent from the fourth quarter
2014 as investors pulled $1.2 billion out.
Tumbling markets in early 2016 took another bite out of
assets leaving them at $43.7 billion on Feb. 1 after investors
pulled out another $1.2 billion and declines in performance cost
$628 million.
Och-Ziff's flagship OZ Master Fund dipped 0.4 percent in
2015 while its OZ Asia Master Fund climbed 9.6 percent and its
OZ Europe Master Fund rose 5.8 percent. The average global hedge
fund lost about 1 percent last year. Outflows at the
multi-strategy funds totaled $4.7 billion in the quarter.
"We have yet to get a sense of urgency from the management
team regarding obtaining new inflows to its core multi-strategy
funds, as the team has consistently stated it will focus on its
performance while waiting for inflows to recover," Morningstar
analyst Stephen Ellis said in a note.
Expenses climbed largely because of higher legal fees
related to a U.S. government investigation into Och-Ziff's
business in Africa under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by W Simon)