* Distributable profit 15 cents/share vs Street view 13
cents
* Assets under management up $1 bln in past month
* Shares jump 7 pct
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, Aug 2 Och-Ziff Capital Management
posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on
Thursday as its investment funds delivered strong returns,
sending its stock up 7 percent.
New York-based Och-Ziff also unveiled a new incentive plan
to keep partners locked in for years to come, and said it
expects to keep attracting assets even in tough times.
The company's steady and conservative investment style has
long made it a favorite with sovereign wealth funds and large
U.S. state pension plans. Chief Executive Daniel Och said on a
conference call that he expects inflows to keep coming.
During the first six months of the year, Och-Ziff's flagship
OZ Master fund, which boasts $20.7 billion in assets, returned
4.88 percent, more than twice the industry average of 2.10
percent.
Och-Ziff was careful to adjust early in the second quarter
amid fresh problems in Europe, Och said, noting that investors
have been loyal to the firm in part because it has protected
them against heavy losses during turbulent times.
For the second quarter, the company reported distributable
earnings of $67.2 million, or 15 cents a share, beating Wall
Street's expectations by 2 cents a share. A year ago the company
earned 16 cents a share.
Assets under management stood at $29.3 billion at the end of
the quarter, steady with a year ago . AUM climbed to $30.3
billion on Aug. 1, growing largely because of strong returns,
the company said.
Och-Ziff reported a net loss of $116.2 million, or 82 cents
a share, for the second quarter, related largely to expenses
from its initial public offering. A year ago the net loss was
$93.4 million, or 96 cents a share.
It declared a quarterly dividend of 14 cents a share, up
from 10 cents in the first quarter.
The company's new partner incentive plan ties discretionary
annual cash awards to performance and limits share sales by
partners.
Och-Ziff shares surged 7.3 percent to $7.63 in
early-afternoon trading. Through Wednesday, the shares were down
14 percent this year.