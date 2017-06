CAIRO Dec 12 Egypt's Orascom Construction (OCI) said on Monday it won civil work worth $100 million at an electricity plant under construction in southern Egypt.

The work was part of a $300 million civil works package awarded to OCI, France's Vinci and Egypt's Arab Contractors, OCI said in a emailed press release.

The 32 megawatt hydropower plant, alongside the Nile in Asyut, is scheduled for completion in 2017. The package was awarded by Egypt's Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr)