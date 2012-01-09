BRIEF-CST Industries, Inc. says filed a voluntary chapter 11 petition in U.S. bankruptcy court
* Says CST's United Kingdom subsidiary is not included in or affected by filing
SEOUL Jan 9 South Korea's OCI Co Ltd said on Monday that polysilicon supply orders worth a combined $343 million from Evergreen Solar Inc have been cancelled following the U.S. solar company's bankruptcy filing.
OCI said in regulatory filings that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware had rejected the contracts.
Polysilicon is a key material for the production of solar panels.
* EnPro Industries announces District Court approval of subsidiaries’ joint reorganization plan