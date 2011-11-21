(Adds comments by CEO Nassef Sawiris)
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO Nov 21 Egypt's Orascom Construction
(OCI) boosted fertiliser exports as rivals focused on
home markets, helping to lift third-quarter profit by 24
percent, and gave an upbeat outlook as its construction unit
extended its pipeline of orders.
Chief Executive Officer Nassef Sawiris said on Monday he
expected OCI's fertilisers capacity to increase by 50 to 60
percent in the coming two quarters, putting the company in a
good position to meet an increase in world demand.
"Chinese exports are down significantly this year. They're
consuming a lot of their own production," he said in an
interview, adding that domestic consumption had increased in
Russia and Ukraine as well, leaving them less to export.
Fertilisers, which accounted for 70 percent of earnings,
before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), was expanding, with capacity additions underway in
Egypt, Algeria, the Netherlands and the United States, the
company said.
OCI, the biggest company in Egypt by market value, said
third-quarter consolidated net income rose to $182.9 million, in
line with expectations, from $147.5 million a year earlier.
"It's fair to assume that it's driven mostly by
fertilisers," Sawiris said.
Consolidated revenue grew 8.9 percent to $1.36 billion,
while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) jumped 40 percent to $371.3 million.
A Reuters poll of 15 analysts had on average forecast net
income of $183.3 million, revenue of $1.34 billion and EBITDA of
$357.8 million.
OCI, most of whose business is outside Egypt, was also
negotiating new business for its construction unit and expected
to expand its backlog further this quarter or in the first
quarter of 2012, Sawiris said.
The company's construction backlog expanded by 13.6 percent
to $5.95 billion during the third quarter after it won new
orders worth $1.42 billion.
"The outlook is positive," Sawiris said. "We are optimistic
on our prospects in Morocco, Iraq and then, by the end of 2012,
maybe Libya."
OCI's business was unchanged in Egypt despite the country's
popular uprising, but that it was taking a "wait-and-see
approach", Sawiris said.
OCI said it had agreed to buy out the minority interests of
its Pandora Methanol subsidiary in the United States.
Sawiris said OCI previously owned just over 50 percent of
Pandora. He declined to give a value for the transaction, but
said it was under $100 million.
Pandora's 250,000-tonne ammonia unit is scheduled to begin
production next week and its 750,000-tonne methanol unit in the
second quarter of 2012.
OCI stock, which was suspended for most of Monday, just
started trading was down 2 percent as of 1207 GMT, while the
benchmark index was down 4 percent.
