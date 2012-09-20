CAIRO, Sept 20 Egypt's Orascom Construction
Industries (OCI) said on Thursday its joint venture
with its BESIX subsidiary had won a $400 million project to
build a shopping mall in Sixth of October City on the western
outskirts of Cairo.
The 162,500 square metre shopping and leisure mall, which is
being developed by Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim group, will include
skiing and amusement parks. Construction is scheduled for
completion in 34 months, OCI said in a emailed statement.
(Reporting by Patrick Werr)