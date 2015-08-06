Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries
Holdings Inc and Netherlands-based rival OCI NV
are nearing an agreement to merge, Bloomberg reported.
An announcement could be made as soon as this week,
Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. The
negotiations could still fall apart or be delayed. (bloom.bg/1eUxsmL)
The merger could exclude OCI's operations in Egypt and
Algeria, Bloomberg cited a person familiar with the matter as
saying earlier.
The terms of the deal were not immediately clear.
CF Industries and OCI could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)