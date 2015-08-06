Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc said it will buy Netherlands-based rival OCI NV's North American and global distribution businesses in a deal valued at about $8 billion, including debt.

The deal is for OCI's nitrogen plants in Geleen in the Netherlands and Wever, Iowa besides the company's interest in an ammonia and methanol complex in Beaumont, Texas.

CF Industries is also buying OCI's global distribution business based in Dubai. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)