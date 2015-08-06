Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries
Holdings Inc said it will buy Netherlands-based rival OCI
NV's North American and global distribution businesses
in a deal valued at about $8 billion, including debt.
The deal is for OCI's nitrogen plants in Geleen in the
Netherlands and Wever, Iowa besides the company's interest in an
ammonia and methanol complex in Beaumont, Texas.
CF Industries is also buying OCI's global distribution
business based in Dubai.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Don Sebastian)