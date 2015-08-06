* CF will also assume $2 bln in debt
* Deal will increase CF's production capacity by 65 pct
* Excludes OCI's production plants in Egypt and Algeria
* CF will become unit of new company based in UK after the
deal
By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Rod Nickel
Aug 6 U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries
Holdings Inc said on Thursday it will buy OCI NV's
North American and European plants for $6 billion,
making CF the world's largest publicly traded nitrogen company.
The stock and cash deal comes 10 months after CF's merger
talks with Yara International ASA collapsed. It marks
the largest fertilizer M&A deal since 2011 and comes as big
global supplies weigh on nitrogen prices.
CF, which is assuming $2 billion of OCI's debt, will become
a subsidiary of a new holding company based in the United
Kingdom. By moving headquarters, CF will pay a lower tax rate,
which Chief Executive Tony Will told analysts would be part of
$500 million in total synergies, along with savings on
operations.
CF shares in New York rose 4 percent to $64.09 and OCI's
Amsterdam-listed shares climbed 3.6 percent to about 31.40
euros.
Including CF's U.S. expansions and OCI's plants in the
Netherlands and Iowa, CF will increase nitrogen capacity by 65
percent over two years.
Others, however, such as Koch Industries and
Agrium Inc are also expanding capacity.
"Even after all the capacity being contemplated in North
America comes online, the U.S. is still going to be importing
about 25 percent of our total nitrogen requirements," Will said.
"The market needs all of the product."
Asked about possible U.S. tax concerns, Will said OCI
insisted the deal include a European headquarters.
Buying OCI's Iowa plant, which is under construction, will
eliminate a rival supplier to U.S. farmers, but Will said he
didn't expect significant antitrust concerns from regulators.
CF shareholders will own 72.3 percent of the new company,
which will be led by CF management. OCI will own the rest.
CF, a cooperative until going public in 2005, is also buying
OCI's global distribution business based in Dubai and its
interest in an ammonia and methanol complex in Beaumont, Texas.
The deal excludes OCI's production plants in Egypt and Algeria.
OCI said last November it planned to spin off its
construction and engineering business and list it in Egypt and
the United Arab Emirates.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and Goldman, Sachs & Co are CF's
financial advisers. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is
the legal adviser.
Zaoui & Co is OCI's lead financial adviser, with Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan also advising.
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Allen & Overy LLP
are OCI's legal advisers.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru and Rod
Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Don Sebastian and
Meredith Mazzilli)