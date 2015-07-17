(Adds details, shares)
July 17 U.S. fertilizer maker CF Industries
Holdings Inc is in advanced merger talks with
Amsterdam-listed chemical company OCI NV, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
The tie-up could be reached as early as this month, the
Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of CF Industries, which has a market value of about
$14.8 billion, were up 7.4 percent at $67.22 after the report.
Both CF Industries and OCI were not immediately available to
comment on the report.(on.wsj.com/1REe7bJ)
The terms of the deal the two companies are discussing are
unclear, and a transaction may not materialize, the WSJ said.
The deal may be structured as a so-called inversion -- a
type of combination in which CF Industries moves its tax
headquarters abroad, the Journal said.
OCI's market capitalization was $5.5 billion euros ($5.5
billion) based on the company's outstanding shares as of Dec.
30.
