CAIRO Nov 4 Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris
said on Tuesday his company, OCI, would make "huge"
investments in Egypt following the resolution of a tax dispute
between its subsidiary, Orascom Construction Industries
, and the tax authority.
"Our first investment is going to be presented to the
government this week for a multi-billion dollar project related
to the power sector in partnership with a prominent Middle
Eastern group," Sawiris, one of the richest men in the country,
told Reuters.
Egypt's economy is struggling to rebuild following more than
three years of political turmoil which has scared away tourists
and foreign investors.
(Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)