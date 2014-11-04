* OCI to present multibillion-dollar power project this week
* Could provide lift for struggling Egyptian economy
* Appeals committee rules in OCI's favour in tax evasion
case
* Company will seek refund of earlier settlement payments
(Adds government confirmation, context)
By Stephen Kalin
CAIRO, Nov 4 Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris
said his chemicals and construction group OCI will make
heavy investments in Egypt after Tuesday's resolution of a
long-standing tax dispute, providing a potential boost for the
struggling Egyptian economy.
Comments by Sawiris, one of Egypt's richest men and a
prominent member of its wealthiest business family, are watched
closely by the types of foreign investors the country is seeking
to win back after more than three years of political turmoil.
"Our first investment is going to be presented to the
government this week for a multibillion-dollar project related
to the power sector in partnership with a prominent Middle
Eastern group," he told Reuters.
Investors have been hesitant to return to Egypt since a
popular uprising toppled veteran autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011,
followed by more unrest and ultimately the army overthrow of
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July 2013.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the former army chief who
ousted Mursi following mass protests, has pledged to rebuild the
economy and fix state finances battered by the drop in foreign
investment and tourism, but businesses have remained worried
about becoming entangled in costly lawsuits and bureaucracy.
Though the government has said resolving such disputes is a
priority, the investment minister told Reuters last month that
it had yet to resolve any big issues.
"This ruling is a big victory for rule of law and for the
investment climate in Egypt," Sawiris said after his company
announced that an appeals committee had ruled in favour of the
company to end subsidiary Orascom Construction Industries'
near-two-year legal battle with Egypt's tax authority.
INFRASTRUCTURE IN FOCUS
Sawiris also indicated that OCI's investment plans could
involve Egypt's infrastructure sector. Huge infrastructure
investments, including an expansion of the Suez Canal and a
massive roads project, are a critical part of Sisi's plans for
economic recovery.
A government official confirmed the appeals committee's
decision but finance ministry and tax authority officials were
not immediately available to speak in detail on the matter.
The dispute, which was initiated during Mursi's one-year
rule, stems from claims that the company failed to pay 14
billion Egyptian pounds ($1.96 billion) in taxes on the 2007
sale of Orascom Building to France's Lafarge.
OCI reached an initial settlement of 7.1 billion Egyptian
pounds with the tax authority in April 2013, when Mursi was
still in office, but it said in January that it had suspended
payment of the December 2013 instalment pending the outcome of a
broader appeal.
The statement from OCI said that all previous preliminary
rulings related to the tax dispute are expected to be nullified,
including judgments issued against Sawiris.
Before the 2013 settlement, the tax dispute with OCI had led
to a souring of relations with the Mursi government. A travel
ban was placed on Sawiris and his ageing father.
OCI, a global producer of gas-based chemicals and an
engineering and construction contractor, has already paid 2.5
billion pounds under the settlement and was due to pay a
further 900 million pounds in December.
A source at OCI told Reuters that the company plans to
negotiate a refund of its earlier payments.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
(Additional reporting by Maggie Fick and Ehab Farouk; Editing
by Mark Potter and David Goodman)