AMSTERDAM Nov 14 Amsterdam-listed OCI NV
, the Egyptian construction, chemicals and fertilizer
company, on Friday announced a fall in orders at its building
business ahead of plans to list it as a separate company.
The company also said it had taken provisions of $188
million in anticipation of the outcome of a dispute over the
Sidra Medical Centre Project in Qatar, which was terminated by
project owner, Qatar Foundation.
The matter has been referred to the UK court of arbitration,
it said.
"The management of the joint venture expects a favourable
verdict. However, as the outcome cannot be ascertained at this
stage, provisions of $188 million have been taken," OCI said in
a trading update on the third quarter.
OCI said it had written down certain Engineering &
Construction Group assets by $129 million due to the project's
cancellation.
OCI, which moved its primary listing from Cairo to Amsterdam
last year, said spinning-off the building division would better
position both successor businesses for growth.
New contracts totalled $1.5 billion in the third quarter, a
15 percent decrease from $1.8 billion in the previous quarter.
The new building company, to be named Orascom Construction,
will be dual listed in Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. OCI
will then become a pure chemicals and fertilizer business and
remain listed in Amsterdam.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch; editing by
David Clarke)