March 8 Shares of telecom equipment maker Oclaro
Inc fell 17.7 percent - their biggest percentage drop
in almost two years - on Tuesday, after the company indicated
that its current-quarter revenue could be hurt by the U.S.
government's export restrictions on key customer ZTE Corp
.
The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday imposed restrictions
on the Chinese telecommunications equipment maker for alleged
Iran sanction violations, a move that experts said is likely to
disrupt the company's sprawling global supply chain.
Oclaro, which sells multiple products to ZTE, said it
expects revenue for the three months ending March 26 to come in
at the lower end of its $97 million-$103 million forecast.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $100 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oclaro said it expected revenues to date from ZTE to exceed
10 percent in the third quarter.
Under the terms of the restrictions, U.S. manufacturers will
be banned from selling components to ZTE, and foreign
manufacturers will be prohibited from selling products
containing a significant amount of U.S.-made parts to the
Chinese company.
The Commerce Department investigated ZTE for alleged
export-control violations following Reuters reports in 2012 that
the company had signed contracts to ship millions of dollars
worth of hardware and software to Iran's largest telecoms
carrier, Telecommunication Co of Iran, as well as a unit of the
consortium that controls it.
Oclaro's shares were down 14.7 percent at $4.03 in afternoon
trading. More than 10 million shares traded, 3 times their
30-day moving average.
