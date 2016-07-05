Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct
May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.
July 5 OCP Asia Inc, a pan-Asia investment fund manager, appointed Ernest Lee as a managing director, senior portfolio manager, effective August.
Lee, who will be based in Singapore, joins from Nomura Holdings Inc, and has previously worked with Deutsche Bank AG. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million