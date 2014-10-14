UPDATE 1-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
Oct 14 Octo Technology SA :
* Q3 revenue up 6 percent to 6.4 million euros
* Sees FY 2014 double digit growth Source text bit.ly/1sCPhuH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 16 Cleveland police were searching for a suspect they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing a person on Sunday and claiming that he had murdered others.