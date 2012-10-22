* Expects deal to conclude by March 2013
* Says acquisition to ramp up R&D capabilities
* Offer price at 30 pct premium to OctoPlus' market cap
(Adds details of plan, quotes, shares)
Oct 22 India's No 2 drugmaker by sales, Dr.
Reddy's Laboratories, said it plans to buy Dutch drug
firm OctoPlus for 27.39 million euros ($35.69 million)
as it looks to expand its research and development.
The offer price is 30 percent higher to the market
capitalisation of OctoPlus as on October 19, Dr. Reddy's said in
a statement on Monday.
The Indian firm holds an irrevocable commitment from
shareholders having more than 50 percent of total issued shares
of OctoPlus, it said.
OctoPlus develops injectable dosages and provides various
other clinical services. It clocked a net loss of 6.32 million
euros for the year ended December 2011 on consolidated total
income of 7.7 million euros, according Thomson Reuters' data.
"As we globalise our R&D efforts, we are looking forward to
build a research base in Leiden (Netherlands)," G.V. Prasad,
chief executive of Dr. Reddy's, said. "The acquisition helps us
ramp up our technology capabilities in drug delivery."
Dr. Reddy's intends to make an open offer to buy out all the
shares in OctoPlus and expects to conclude the deal during the
current fiscal year ending March 2013, it said.
Valued at $5.4 billion, shares in Dr. Reddy's were up 0.85
percent at 1,719 rupees by 0418 GMT in a Mumbai market
that was down 0.12 percent on Monday.
($1 = 0.76 euros)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)