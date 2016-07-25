(Adds details, background and share move)
July 25 Drug developer Ocular Therapeutix Inc
said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had denied
approval for its treatment for post-operative eye pain.
The company said the FDA raised concerns related to its
manufacturing process after an inspection of its facility.
The health regulator, in a letter, did not provide any
details of the manufacturing deficiencies, Ocular said on
Monday.
The company said there were no clinical issues identified in
the FDA's letter and that it remained optimistic the implant,
Dextenza, would be approved once the manufacturing issues were
solved.
Ocular's shares were down 3 percent at $5.01 in premarket
trading.
Dextenza, placed in tiny ducts that are present in the eye
lid, is designed to deliver steroids to the ocular surface for
up to 30 days.
Following treatment, the implant is absorbed and exits the
system without the need for removal.
