(Adds details, background)

March 10 Ocular Therapeutix Inc said its lead eye drug reduced pain and inflammation in patients following cataract surgery in a late-stage trial.

The company said 33.7 percent of patients treated with its drug, OTX-DP, did not show inflammatory cells in the eye after 14 days, compared to 14.6 percent of those receiving placebo.

Ocular said 76.1 percent of patients receiving the drug did not report pain after eight days, compared to 36.1 percent of patients receiving placebo.

The single-dose drug is delivered through a kind of gel at the end of a small plug inserted into the tear duct.

The therapy removes the need for multiple doses and complex regimens for treating post-operative inflammation and pain, CEO Amar Sawhney said in a statement.

The company said it expects results from a second late-stage study for the drug by the end of March and submit a marketing application in the second quarter of the year.

Ocular is also testing the drug for treating inflammation related to dry eye. A mid-stage trial was started in January.

It also plans to start a late-stage trial on the drug in treating allergic conjunctivitis in the middle of the year. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)